Naperville “Dancing with the Celebrities” competitors revealed

On Tuesday night, the Career & Networking Center unveiled its lineup of Naperville notables taking part in this year’s Dancing with the Celebrities.

The event is an annual fundraiser for the center, with proceeds helping in its mission to assist job seekers.

Celebrity dancer lineup

This year there will be eight local “celebrities” taking part in the fun. Their identities were revealed at a kickoff event held at Naperville’s Go Brewing.

They are:

Mikel Mays, founder and CEO of the Mays Music Centre of Excellence

Jen Hoeft, owner of j-fit

Colt Parchem, an officer with the Naperville Police Department

Jacque Clermont, director of community relations at Naperville School District 203

Jim Leslie, a firefighter and paramedic with the Naperville Fire Department

Debbie Lendino, a real estate broker with john greene Realtor

Steve Rubin, managing partner at Rubin Partnership

Rena Calabrese, president and CEO of Naper Settlement

Celebrities pair up with pros

The celebrity dancers will be paired with professional dancers from Arthur Murray Dance Studio and NP Dance Studio, who will train them for the event.

The actual competition will take place on September 20 at Meson Sabika, located at 1025 Aurora Avenue. Ticket sales will begin July 1.

