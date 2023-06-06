Naperville “Dancing with the Celebrities” competitors revealed

On Tuesday night, the Career & Networking Center unveiled its lineup of Naperville notables taking part in this year’s Dancing with the Celebrities.
The event is an annual fundraiser for the center, with proceeds helping in its mission to assist job seekers.
Celebrity dancer lineup
This year there will be eight local “celebrities” taking part in the fun. Their identities were revealed at a kickoff event held at Naperville’s Go Brewing.
They are:
- Mikel Mays, founder and CEO of the Mays Music Centre of Excellence
- Jen Hoeft, owner of j-fit
- Colt Parchem, an officer with the Naperville Police Department
- Jacque Clermont, director of community relations at Naperville School District 203
- Jim Leslie, a firefighter and paramedic with the Naperville Fire Department
- Debbie Lendino, a real estate broker with john greene Realtor
- Steve Rubin, managing partner at Rubin Partnership
- Rena Calabrese, president and CEO of Naper Settlement
Celebrities pair up with pros
The celebrity dancers will be paired with professional dancers from Arthur Murray Dance Studio and NP Dance Studio, who will train them for the event.
The actual competition will take place on September 20 at Meson Sabika, located at 1025 Aurora Avenue. Ticket sales will begin July 1.
If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!