Naperville District 203 board members say goodbye after years of service 

After more than a decade of leadership, two Naperville School District 203 board members are saying goodbye.

Donna Wandke and Kristin Fitzgerald joined the board in 2013 and will retire this year, after not seeking re-election in April.

There was hardly a dry eye in the boardroom on Monday, May 5, as the colleagues participated in the school board meeting for one last time, listening to remarks from their peers.

During their time on the school board, the two took part in decisions that impacted thousands, from navigating all-day kindergarten to new assessment testing to guiding students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exiting board members discuss their journey to District 203

Before joining the board, Fitzgerald, the outgoing vice president, had an extensive background in education policy, working in Washington, D.C. She says one reason for her move to Naperville was to get involved in the school system.

“I had worked for the member of Congress representing Naperville, and so I knew how wonderful District 203 was. And there was no other place but here for me. So, that’s where we came. And, unfortunately, my husband passed away, and so I had stepped away from the work that I’ve been doing in public policy, and was really focused on my kids and their schools,” said Fitzgerald.

Motivated to improve student learning in the district, she ran for election, competing against her now friend, Donna Wandke.

“She and I joke that we would see each other out there walking and knocking on doors and be like, ‘Oh, gosh, there she is again,’ said Fitzgerald. “But that was our similarity. We both really cared about this job, and we both really value putting in the work to understand the community.”

Wandke was an educator for eight years before stepping away from the field in 2000 to focus on her children and her work as a church leader. During that time, she remained active in schools, volunteering regularly and serving as the president of a preschool board.

She said those roles gave her the skills needed to serve students and families when she decided to run for the board and was ultimately elected.

“Having that experience really changed the questions that I asked in the board meetings, because I tried to put myself back in my classroom and think about, well, how would I have reacted to this? Or how would I have handled this situation?” said Wandke.

A shared passion for education and equity

Over the years, the pair was part of efforts to improve student performance in the district as the board focused on closing the achievement gap among youth.

Fitzgerald discussed the importance of implementing resources targeting student achievement during a time when data showed students falling behind.

“We hired 19 staff members. There were math specialists; there were instructional coaches; there were assistant principals; there were additional teachers. There was a whole variety of supports that we put in place. And those investments paid off. We saw actual significant improvements for students,” she said.

In 2023, the board also voted to expand its English Learners’ program across all schools with several phased changes, a move aimed at enhancing the learning experience for students with English as a second language.

Another focus was increasing students’ access to technology, which Wandke says received some pushback at the time.

“Teachers were using technology more, and things like Blackboard, where they were putting assignments and things for our students. It was really important that students had access to a device,” said Wandke.

COVID-19 pandemic brings challenges for District 203

This push for a more technological learning environment would be an unknowingly critical step in preparing for what was to come.

In 2020, with Fitzgerald as president and Wandke as vice president, the board took on its greatest challenge yet: the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Having 1-to-1 devices, we had no idea the impact that would have, during a time period like Covid. So it was important,” said Wandke

Schools nationwide shut down in March of that year, as fear and uncertainty loomed worldwide.

“We didn’t know where things were going or how bad it was going to get, or if it wasn’t. We had no idea. And so, as we asked students to be at home, I looked at it as we were, protecting our students, protecting our staff, but also protecting the extended families that live at home, from possible exposure,” said Wandke

Decision-making proved to be more difficult as emotions ran high, but the pair said they never lost sight of the most important thing and the reason behind every concern: the students

“There were different viewpoints, and so there were challenges in terms of how people felt about different decisions. But I always think that advocacy came from a good place. It came from where we want our students to be and what we think the biggest needs of our students are. So, that’s always how I interpreted it, and that made it easier to kind of navigate,” said Fitzgerald.

Throughout their tenure, the two women have also had children in the district—six between them. They said embracing change was imperative in the quest to prepare all students for success in the ever-evolving world.

“We’ve really shifted to more of a ‘What do they need after they leave us, not just while they’re with us?’ How do we prepare them for their future when we can’t? We don’t even know what that is. And so I think that change, like I said, an intentional change in an intentional way is important. Otherwise, if you stand still, you get passed up,” said Wandke.

From governing partners to friends

The two say pushing through the struggles of the pandemic helped them become better leaders and communicators for the families they served.

They also expressed their joy over working with one another throughout the years.

“I’ve been so lucky with Donna that we’ve been able to do so many things together. You know, being in leadership together, as you mentioned, that was wonderful, being president and vice president. And just being able to continue to advocate for what we believe was important,” said Fitzgerald.

“Leaving together has been very bittersweet. We both loved our role and the fact that the community trusted us to be in that role. And so, leaving is hard. But it’s also time for some new thoughts, too,” said Wandke

As they say goodbye to the District 203 board, the two friends remain proud of the work they’ve done serving students and families in Naperville.

“I’m really grateful to have been able to be a part of this district, and to be able to make contributions for something that I value so greatly,” said Fitzgerald.

