Naperville District 203 votes down plan to cut teachers after community outcry    

After hearing impassioned pleas from a cross-section of speakers, Naperville School District 203 will not honorably dismiss any of the 38 previously named teachers in a reduction-in-force (RIF) proposal, based on a directive from the board of education at a Monday, March 16, meeting.

The board made its decision after a lengthy public hearing for the proposed RIF. Approximately 80 teachers, parents, students, and community members spoke to the board about the proposal, which comes as the district is grappling with budget deficits in upcoming years.

RIF public hearing exceeded four hours

A number of speakers addressing the board weighed in with comments about specific staff members who were on the RIF list, as well as overall comments about the educators and the impact the uncertainty has taken on staff morale.

“They are mentors for our community, the people who shape our students, and the people who have allowed our education, our sports, and our club teams to succeed in the way that they do,” Naperville Central High School senior Drake Wang said. “They have brought about great mentoring and inspiration for each and every student.”

Dan Iverson, a 32-year Naperville 203 employee and member of the Naperville Unit Education Association’s executive board, said he recognizes the need for cuts in response to persistent structural deficits.

But, he added, “I want to address a better way forward, and some of the depth of the frustration that we’re feeling tonight.” He called for changes in board policy that provide more flexibility in how the district’s cash reserves in fund balance are addressed, particularly when it comes to staffing-related matters.

“At the end of the day, I’m begging you to find a way to do this that is more gradual,” Iverson said. “Give yourselves some flexibility. It’s your shackles you’ve put on; take them off.”

Kimberly Verest, a former Naperville 203 student and current parent of a student attending the district said she had “serious concern and disappointment with this process.”

“You are calling for a vote on staff cuts without first providing clear, detailed information about how those decisions will impact students,” Verest said.

Board members reverse course, citing feedback

At the conclusion of the public comment within the RIF hearing, board member Amanda McMillen said the community feedback prompted her to reverse course. She made the motion not to move forward with the RIF, meaning all 38 of the teachers included on the list will be able to keep their positions within the district for the 2026-27 school year.

“I hear the community,” McMillen said. “I know that we gave you one directive, but if we are able to slow down the deficit through these things and not pass the RIF tonight, then we can maybe pass that on to next year.”

Board member Kristine Gericke said staff reductions have always been viewed as a last resort as difficult budgetary decisions are being made. Gericke also emphasized that the decision-making process is not done in a vacuum.

“Nothing has been hidden,” Gericke said. “We have been watching this for many years, and we have been holding on and doing our best to keep the resources in place that we know our students need, and we know we want to provide.”

During lengthy deliberations amid the hearing, other board members, including President Charles Cush, praised the speakers — particularly students — for giving of their time and addressing the elected body.

“We are going to have to have ongoing discussions around the fact that we’re running deficits and continue to find ways to flatten that curve until it flattens all the way out to be balanced in a given year,” Cush said in foreshadowing next steps.

A look District 203’s proposed financial picture

Discussions of budget trims in the upcoming 2026-27 school year budget began last fall. Declining enrollment and projected financial shortfalls have been cited as reasons for the proposed reductions.

Naperville 203’s current budget shortfall for the upcoming school year is in the range of $12.4 million, Superintendent Dan Bridges said.

Within that figure, approximately $4 million in immediate non-staffing related budget reductions have been identified that have included eliminating non-essential travel, and consolidating software platforms, among other expense reductions.

Salaries and benefits, Bridges indicated, comprise about 80% of Naperville 203’s operating budget.

In addition to the immediate $4 million in identified cost reductions, Naperville 203 officials plan to implement additional savings through staff reductions by way of retirements and not filling positions vacated through attrition.

In a separate motion at the March 16 meeting, the board set 1,524 certified educator positions for the upcoming school year. Naperville 203 currently has 1,567 certified educator positions in place.

Superintendent releases statement following vote

In a statement issued after the board meeting, Bridges thanked the community for their feedback and showing support for the district’s teachers.

Speaking to the board’s vote against the RIF, Bridges added, “We also know this doesn’t make our financial challenges disappear. These challenges are real, and we still have difficult work ahead.”

Bridges indicated district leadership will revisit the budget to look at other ways to cut costs to narrow the $12.4 million shortfall. Naperville 203’s proposed 2026-27 school year budget proposal will be presented to the board in May.

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