Naperville gun shop owner plans lawsuit against state | Candace Parker on Celebrity Jeopardy | “Matilda” Performance

Naperville gun shop owner plans lawsuit against the state

Naperville gun shop owner Robert Bevis, in conjunction with the National Association for Gun Rights, says he plans to file a federal lawsuit against the state’s new ban against semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines.

Bevis and the group had filed a similar lawsuit against the City of Naperville after it ruled to place a ban on assault rifle sales. That filing resulted in a temporary hold on the ban’s enactment, which had been set for January 1, 2023.

The lawsuit challenges the new statewide legislation, which Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into effect on Tuesday. Under it, Bevis says, the majority of weapons he sells fall in the now-banned category.

Bevis and the National Association for Gun Rights are looking to receive an injunction. If granted, that would allow the sale of banned weapons and ammo to continue while the case is in court.

Naperville native Candace Parker on Celebrity Jeopardy!

Yesterday, WNBA star and Naperville native Candace Parker moved her game to a different playing field: Celebrity Jeopardy!

The Naperville Central alum appeared on the ABC show in the quarterfinals against actor and comedian Patton Oswalt and actor and former model Torrey DeVitto. The three were vying for a spot in the semifinals.

Though Oswalt came through the victor, Parker still raised $30,000 for her charity of choice, The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The nonprofit was created in memory of Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant to help underserved athletes and give equal opportunities to boys and girls in sports.

Naperville Police Department holding “Chat With the Chief” on Jan. 24

The Naperville Police Department is inviting residents to chat with Police Chief Jason Arres and other police officers at their Chat With the Chief event on Jan. 24. Attendees can enjoy informal conversations with the officers, asking questions and chatting about whatever they like.

The Chat With the Chief series happens throughout the year, but this marks the first one in 2023. This chat will be held at Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea, 110 S. Washington St., Suite #112, in Downtown Naperville from 9-11 a.m.

Two fifth-graders and a deaf actor headline the performance of “Matilda”

Beginning tonight, the Naperville Park District will be holding its first of eight performances of “Matilda the Musical”. The winter production is directed by Anna Ahonen and features two casts.

Two fifth-grade students, Naya James, and Priesha Maheshwar, will perform the role of Matilda.

The role of Mrs. Phelps is played by Gretchen Gannon, a deaf actor on all nights except Jan. 14 and the 6:30 p.m. show on Jan 21.

Performance dates and ticket information are available on the Naperville Park District website.