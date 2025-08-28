Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling marks 60 years of Labor Day fun

The 60th annual Last Fling in Naperville is coming up this weekend to celebrate Labor Day, and the festivities will be a mix of nostalgia and novelty.

The Fling kicks off Friday, along Jackson Avenue at Eagle Street, and runs through Monday. The event is open Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Naperville Jaycees service club, which has been hosting the Fling since the 1980s, says the fest is simply a time to celebrate community and support local nonprofits. And organizers say there’s plenty to check out during the 60th running of this popular event. Here are some of the highlights:

New carnival operator, new carnival rides

A handful of different or unexpected rides will be at the ready as the Jaycees welcome a new entertainment partner, Windy City Amusements. New rides with names like the Zipper will join classics for all to enjoy.

“The Ferris wheel is back, which is so exciting,” Coleman said. “It’s such a visual impact.”

Thrill fans can buy an unlimited ride special from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday or Sunday for $30, or a prime-time ride special for $40, valid from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday or Sunday, or from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Special Needs Day continues

The carnival will go quiet(er) for a couple hours for the annual Special Needs Day. From 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, carnival rides will be open only to people with special needs and their families, friends or caregivers, who can get exclusive wristbands to qualify for the privilege.

“It really does give people with special needs a period of time where they can enjoy the rides without the big crowds and all of the chaos,” Coleman said. “We love the opportunity to be able to provide this experience for people who otherwise may too overwhelmed to be at the Fling.”

Can’t-miss family attractions

For families with young children, Coleman suggests a few activities not to miss. For starters, there’s the Little Italian Spaghetti-Eating Contest at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, open to all ages.

“We absolutely love the spaghetti-eating contest because it is such a disaster,” Coleman said. “It’s a beautiful disaster.”

Then there’s a hands-on reptile show so special it takes place twice. Dave DiNasso’s Traveling World of Reptiles is set for 10 a.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.

Fans of Disney’s “Frozen” won’t want to miss this year’s meet-and-greet, either, since it’s with Queen Elsa herself at 2 p.m. Sunday, and it even includes singing and dancing.

Admission and policies

Guests can enter the Fling for free at any of five entrances around the festival area, and Jaycees will accept donations. New rules this year include a prohibition of unaccompanied minors and a clear bag policy.

The Jaycees will require all visitors younger than age 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian over age 25. One guardian is permitted to accompany up to five minors.

“If a minor is found to be unsupervised while inside event gates, they will be escorted out,” the policy states.

The new bag policy allows small clutch bags sized up to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, but requires larger bags to be clear. Clear bags can be a maximum of 12 inches by 12 inches with a six-inch width.

Diaper bags and bags for medical supplies are allowed but will be searched by hand.

Labor Day Parade Grand Marshal? NCTV17’s own Liz Spencer

When the Labor Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday at Naperville North High School, NCTV17’s outgoing Executive Director Liz Spencer will be in a role of honor as the Grand Marshal.

Spencer will take her place as the parade’s fourth unit and said she plans to spend some of the route riding in her cousin’s 1931 Chevy and some of it walking, shaking hands, and giving hugs.

Karen Coleman, public relations director for the Jaycees, said the club chose NCTV17’s longtime leader as this year’s Grand Marshal to thank Spencer for her dedication.

“She has made a lasting impression,” Coleman said about Spencer, who plans to step away from her leadership role at NCTV17 at the end of the year. “The Jaycees can’t think of any better way to say thank you and have the entire community celebrate her and her contributions than this.”

As a “behind-the-scenes gal,” Spencer said she’s most comfortable at a parade running a camera. The Grand Marshal role, for her, is “humbling.”

“I feel very honored by it, but it’s also something that’s a little difficult for me,” Spencer said. “I’m not one that likes to shine out in the spotlight; I like to tell the story, get the job done, and keep everyone connected and informed.”

Yet, Spencer’s presence leading a parade hosted by the Jaycees is a great match, both organizations say.

“The Jaycees and NCTV17 are very similar in their mission and their mindset,” Coleman said.

“We’re both working toward the betterment of Naperville,” Spencer said, “to give back to Naperville and to make Naperville really be that small town within its big-city size.”

Supporting local charities

The Naperville Jaycees took over the Last Fling from the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce more than 35 years ago, when the club was looking for a major fundraiser to increase its capacity to do good, Coleman said.

The Fling still serves that purpose now, and funds raised will help fill roughly $250,000 in grant requests the club receives each year from nonprofit organizations. Coleman said priority goes to groups that provide basic human needs — food, water and shelter — then to other nonprofits with various missions.

