Naperville man accused of hit-and-run, resulting in death of bicyclist

A Naperville man has been accused of a hit-and-run on July 4 in which a bicyclist was fatally struck in West Chicago, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and West Chicago Police Department.

Bond set at 500k for Gray

A DuPage County judge set a $500,000 bond this morning for John Gray, 26.

He is facing one count of failure to report an accident involving death.

Alleged hit-and-run

Officials say West Chicago police responded to a call of a hit-and-run around 10:49 p.m. on Tuesday night near Joliet Street and Wilson Street.

They arrived to find 40-year-old Renato Vargas-Gutierrez in a grassy area, lying unconscious and not breathing, with his bike partly beneath him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Vargas-Gutierrez appeared to have been traveling southbound on Joliet Street when he was allegedly hit by Gray’s car, which was also moving south.

After striking Vargas-Gutierrez, Gray allegedly fled the crime scene. Authorities found the suspect near Continental Drive and Stevens Court about four minutes later.

“I thank the West Chicago Police Department for their swift response to this incident,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “Because of their efforts, the defendant in this case was quickly apprehended not far from the scene.”

Gray’s next court appearance is set for August 3.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney handout

