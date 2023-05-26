Naperville man accused of injuring deputy while resisting arrest

A Naperville man has been accused of injuring a deputy while resisting arrest, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and DuPage County Sheriff.

Bond was set Wednesday at $250,000 for Nathan Pope, 40, who has been charged with resisting or obstructing a peace officer with injury, for the incident which took place on Tuesday, May 23.

Deputy injured when attempting to take Pope into custody, officials say

According to authorities, that morning Pope was in a DuPage County courtroom for a court proceeding for an outstanding arrest warrant.

Afterward, a DuPage County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to take Pope into custody. Pope physically resisted, and in the process, injured the deputy’s lower back and arm, officials said.

Other deputies assist in arrest

Several additional sheriff’s deputies ended up stepping in to help take Pope into custody after the injured sheriff called for help.

“Day in and day out, our deputies do an outstanding job in protecting courthouse personnel as well as hundreds of visitors each day,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in the news release. “They have an extremely difficult and at times dangerous job, which they perform with exceptional professionalism. There is no justification whatsoever for the type of behavior alleged against Mr. Pope and I want to make it abundantly clear that any physical contact with any officer of the court will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Pope’s next scheduled court appearance is on June 12 for his arraignment.

Photo courtesy: Handout, DuPage County State’s Attorney

