Naperville man charged with attacking two men at construction site

A Naperville man is facing battery charges after allegedly attacking two men at a construction site in unincorporated Naperville on Saturday, June 3.

June 3 incident at the construction site

Eric Conklin, 33, allegedly attacked two men, ages 65 and 68, who were removing firewood at a residential construction site on 80th Street, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:13 that Saturday morning, Conklin allegedly exited the home under construction and threw rocks at both victims and their truck, then hit one of the victims several times in the head and back with a 2×4.

One victim was treated for a broken hand, broken wrist, multiple lacerations to his head, and a concussion. The other victim suffered an elbow injury.

Conklin was found in the backyard of a neighboring residence, and became unresponsive, officials said. He was then taken to Edward Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Charges against Conklin

Conklin was charged with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person over 60, and two counts of aggravated battery to a person over 60.

On June 4, he was released after posting 10% of his $50,000 bond. Conklin will next appear in court on June 24.

