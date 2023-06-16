Naperville man faces felony charges after police seize two firearms

A Naperville man was arrested and faces felony charges after police seized two firearms. This comes after he failed to turn in his weapons and Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) card.

Revoked FOID card and Concealed Carry License

According to a press release from the Naperville Police Department, Gerald Foxx Jr., 42, was arrested on Thursday, June 15. When police arrested Foxx he was in possession of two firearms.

Foxx had his FOID card and Concealed Carry License (CCL) revoked in early May by the Illinois State Police. After an investigation, it was revealed that Foxx failed to surrender his FOID card, CCL, and firearms, as required by the law.

“When the Illinois State Police notifies someone that their FOID card or Concealed Carry License has been revoked, they have 48 hours to turn in their card and any firearms they own,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres in a press release. “All too often in this country, we’ve seen cases where people who should not have been in possession of firearms have committed acts of violence. I can’t commend our Strategic Response Unit enough for their proactive work going after these individuals and taking firearms out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.”

Foxx faces multiple firearms-related charges

Foxx has been charged with two counts of possessing a firearm with a revoked FOID card which is a class three felony, two counts of failure to surrender a FOID card and/or failure to complete a Firearm Disposition Record, and one count of possessing ammunition without a valid FOID card.

The Naperville Police Department reminds the public that a charge is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

