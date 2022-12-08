Naperville Man Found Dead, Shot, in Car in Bolingbrook

A Naperville man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in Bolingbrook on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

What Happened?

Officials said police officers received a report of suspicious circumstances in a parking lot on the 600 block of W. Boughton Road, just before 10:40 a.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim, later identified as Eric O. Stubblefield, dead in the car.

The 38-year-old appeared to have been shot multiple times, police said.

Autopsy Report Pending

The Will County Coroner performed an autopsy on Wednesday, but the full report with final cause and manner of death is still pending.

Information Sought

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Bolingbrook at 630-378-4772. A cash reward might be issued if information reported to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

