Naperville man found guilty of attempted murder in wife’s stabbing

A Naperville man has been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder for a 2019 incident in which he stabbed his wife.

Patrick O’Brien, 62, was also found guilty of aggravated domestic battery in the case, according to a news release from the Will County State’s Attorney.

Guilty verdict for attempted murder of wife

On December 21, 2019, Naperville police responded to 2204 Popple Court after receiving a call that a man had stabbed both his wife and himself.

O’Brien and his wife were separated at the time. He had returned to the home to pick up some personal items, authorities said. While his wife was in the kitchen, O’Brien grabbed a large kitchen knife and pointed it at her, at which point she fled to a neighbor’s house for help. O’Brien followed, and stabbed her in the chest.

The neighbor heard the woman’s screams and got O’Brien off of her. O’Brien then stabbed himself in the torso multiple times.

The neighbor’s home surveillance system captured the incident.

Sentencing date set for November

Circuit Judge John Connor delivered the guilty verdict on Wednesday at the conclusion of a bench trial which started on Aug. 28.

O’Brien faces between 6 to 30 years in prison. His sentencing will be November 2, 2023.

Photo courtesy: Handout, Will County State’s Attorney

