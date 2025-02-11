Naperville man killed after car crashes through fence past T-intersection

A Naperville man was killed Monday night when his car crashed through a fence in south Naperville, after going through a T-intersection.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m., near the intersection of 103rd Street and Book Road, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Car found resting on hood in a backyard

Officers were called to the scene, finding a blue 2008 Infiniti G35 resting on its hood in a backyard about 100 feet east of the intersection.

59-year-old Patrick M. Larkin, the driver of the car, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation shows car went through T-intersection into fence

Authorities say it appears the car was heading east on 103rd Street, and continued straight through the T-intersection at Book Road, where it crashed through the fence. Team members from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit were called in to investigate the scene.

The NPD is asking that anyone with information about the incident contact its traffic unit at 630-420-8833.

