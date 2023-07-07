Naperville mayor releases new guidelines for board and commission applicants

New guidelines are available for Naperville residents who want to apply for volunteer positions on city boards and commissions.

The 17-page guide was released on June 29th by Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

What are the updated guidelines?

The updated guidelines contain basic information about each board or commission, its time commitment level, meeting time and frequency, and general expectations. The city relies on the public to fill more than 250 volunteer positions on almost 20 boards and commissions.

“This document helps residents understand the expectations & scope of serving, clearly defines the application & appointment process, & outlines the rules for & expectations of an appointee,” said Wehrli in a tweet.

According to the guidelines, applicants for any vacancy must reside within the Naperville city limits.

All board and commission members are approved by the city council at a public meeting. The mayor must provide information on potential appointees to the dais at least two weeks prior to a vote.

The lone exception is Liquor Commission appointments, which are made exclusively by the mayor.

LWVN transparency study

This guide comes after the completion of a 10-month study on appointment transparency by the League of Women Voters of Naperville (LWVN), which was released in April.

LWVN’s list of recommendations included the creation of a well-understood and accessible application process, and the ability for council members to see applications to municipal boards and commissions.

In response, Wehrli said he had a “great dialogue” with then LWVN Director of Advocacy Becky Simon regarding the study.

How to apply for positions?

Applications are available on the city’s website and are considered active for 18 months.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!