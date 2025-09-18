Naperville Mayor Wehrli addresses political violence in speech

The assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk, the somber remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and other recent tragedies prompted a call to action from Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli as he addressed the community at a city council meeting.

Wehrli used the “public forum” portion of the council’s Tuesday, Sept. 16 meeting to denounce acts of political violence and called on Napervillians to come together and celebrate one another’s differences, while civilly exchanging ideas.

Anxious thoughts from members of the community

Since Kirk’s assassination on Wednesday, Sept. 10, Wehrli said he has been fielding comments and concerns from residents across Naperville about the heightened tone that political rhetoric has taken across the U.S.

Calling the assassination “horrific,” Wehrli said he wanted to pause during the public forum portion of the meeting agenda.

“Since that moment, I’ve heard from many of our neighbors, some who have expressed sorrow, and others who have expressed worry about our country, our state and even our own community when it comes to the tone of politics,” Wehrli said.

A call to exchange ideas peacefully and turn away from violence

“Let’s be clear: Nothing is gained ever when differences of opinion turn to violence,” Wehrli said. Speaking to the Utah incident, he added, “That act of cowardice happened in a place where people came together to debate and share ideas, something at the very core of our democracy.”

As a diverse community of more than 150,000 residents, Wehrli in his message said Naperville, collectively, can showcase the range of ideas and policy proposals most effectively through a peaceful, civil means.

“I believe our responsibility, especially as representatives of this community, is to be role models,” Wehrli said. “Our young people are watching how we treat each other.”

In his call to action to the community, Wehrli also encouraged everyone — adults and youth alike — to spend less time on their phones and more time engaging in face-to-face interaction.

“Too often today, social media platforms and algorithms are designed to divide us,” Wehrli said. “I believe our time and energy are better spent rolling up our sleeves, working side by side together, to make this city better, because those who hold a different view — they’re not our enemies, they’re our neighbors.”

Recent tragedies might have occurred outside Naperville — and Illinois — but Wehrli acknowledged the recent reports have stirred safety-related concerns.

“As your mayor, my top priority will always be the safety of our residents, employees and visitors,” he said. “Together, with our police department, we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that everyone can participate in local government without fear or intimidation.”

Tragedies a reminder of ‘how fragile life can be’

In his address to the community, Wehrli also spoke about “the larger tragedy that weighed heavily on all of us” 24 years ago.

As a part of the solemn reflection of a sorrowful moment in U.S. history, Wehrli took time to remember Naperville native Naval Commander Dan Shanower, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon. A memorial in Shanower’s honor is in place near the municipal center.

Wehrli also addressed school shootings and other acts of violence “that have shaken communities all across this country,” but have not garnered as much widespread attention or publicity on a national scale.

“Each of these are moments where we remind ourselves of how fragile life can be, and why we must commit ourselves to treating one another with respect, compassion and unity,” Wehrli said. “That’s how we honor those we lost, and that’s how we keep moving forward together.”

