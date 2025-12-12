Naperville mayor’s mental health team examines new framework for boosting the mind

The central framework featured in an upcoming documentary about combating loneliness, depression, and anxiety is now on the minds of the Naperville mayor’s mental health team.

The framework is known as “CLAP,” and it stands for connection, learning, altruistic giving and play. These strategies are included as the antidote to a mental health crisis that has been building throughout the past 15 years, according to the forthcoming documentary “Coming Alive: Reimagining Mental Health.”

With an increase in isolating technologies, dopamine-dumping devices and narratives of doom since about 2010, the documentary’s creator Alex Banayan says it’s no wonder so many are facing mental health challenges and looking to heal. The film focuses on the potential for free and accessible-to-all actions to help ease the mental struggles many face.

“What if everything we needed to heal was right in front of us,” Banayan says during the film, “and all we needed to do was open our eyes?”

Mental health team seeks ‘free, accessible solutions’

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli invited members of the mental health team he has convened since taking office in 2023 to a prescreening Tuesday evening of “Coming Alive” at Go Brewing.

The Naperville nonalcoholic brewery’s founder, Joe Chura, is an investor in the documentary, who calls this phase a “mental health pandemic” and says he is drawn to the approach the film presents for solving it.

“Many of us who have this pain in our life don’t have the tools … and it’s really hard to understand how we cope,” Chura said. “That is why we need free, accessible solutions.”

Organizations in attendance for Tuesday’s screening are already involved in providing solutions to mental health issues — all of them accessible locally and some of them free. Participants included the Naperville police and fire departments, Alive Centers for Teens, Inside Out Club and KidsMatter, among others.

City addressing mental health in multiple ways

Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis summed up a prevailing thought about the city’s efforts in the mental health realm:

“There’s a lot going on with what we’re trying to do with mental health,” Puknaitis said.

The fire department has operated a program called CART, or Community Advocate Response Team, for the past few years, in which a special ambulance responds to non-emergency mental health-related situations and spends time with those in need, figuring out how to get them appropriate help.

The city council recently approved the creation of a Mobile Crisis Intervention Team to launch next year within the police department. And the suicide disruptor training the mayor and his mental health team created now has trained more than 100 teens.

“All of those things are great resources in our community, but the most important thing is keeping the discussion real when it comes to mental health in our city,” Wehrli said. “If we aren’t talking about it and removing the stigma from it, then we are contributing to the challenges that exist in every community in America.”

‘Coming Alive’ shows mind-boosting strategies in action

The “Coming Alive” documentary, once completed, could be one way to further normalize discussion of mental health, Wehrli said.

Banayan and others involved with the film worked with a team of researchers from Columbia University to study an event called the Possibility Festival, which took place in summer 2024 in Chicago. The 48-hour event invited participants to take part in the CLAP strategies, which Banayan says are science-backed activities proven to boost mental health.

The film shows festival attendees discussing the grief they carry with others they’ve just met, participating in guided meditations, enacting on-the-spot ideas to make strangers happy and even playing a round of dodgeball.

Chura said the film’s backers, including Rainn Wilson of “The Office” fame and members of the team behind Netflix’s “The Social Dilemma,” hope to complete it within the next year and sell it to a streaming media company for distribution.

Could ‘CLAP’ framework help in Naperville?

Meanwhile, in Naperville, Wehrli challenged members of his mental health team to consider the ideas of the CLAP framework and whether they would be helpful to implement locally. In the film, Banayan says the CLAP strategies are boiled down to their simplest form to be easily recalled, even while anxious or depressed, when “your brain turns into a 5-year-old brain and you can’t remember anything that makes you feel better.”

Members of the crowd of roughly 100 in attendance for the screening applauded the idea.

“Our goal here,” Wehrli said, “is to continue to normalize real conversations.”

