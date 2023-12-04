Naperville native Lucy Westlake named to Top Explorer List

Naperville native and mountain climbing record-breaker Lucy Westlake has been named to World Explorers Collective’s Top Explorer List, in the category of mountaineering.

The explorer and expedition-supporting organization honors “inspiring and accomplished explorers, adventurers, and athletes” for the list, according to its website.

Westlake noted for determination to break records, pursue her dreams

Westlake was chosen for the recognition in part because of her accomplishment of becoming the youngest American woman to summit Mount Everest. The group noted her grit, dedication, and determination at pursuing her dreams.

Westlake started racking up records at an early age, becoming the youngest female in the world to climb the lower 48 U.S. state highpoints when she was just 12. As her father accompanied her on the climbs, the two also were named the youngest father-daughter team to climb those 48 U.S. state highpoints.

Later, in 2021, Westlake would become the youngest female to summit the highest point in all 50 U.S. states, at the age of 17. She and her father also set the record for the youngest father-daughter team to accomplish that task.

In May of 2022, Westlake set her record of being the youngest American woman to summit Mount Everest, when she was 18 years old.

Westlake tried for another record earlier this year, hoping to become the youngest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan. She had to cut that climb short due to dangerous conditions, namely, a large avalanche.

She also has her sights set on becoming the youngest American woman to complete the Explorers Grand Slam, which entails summiting the highest peak on all seven continents and skiing the last degree to both the North and South poles.

Climbing for a cause – Westlake’s commitment to safe drinking water

Westlake uses her climbs for a greater cause – to help raise awareness to bringing safe drinking water to all. She’s partnered with nonprofit WaterStep in that mission.

She also hopes to inspire other young girls and women to join the climbing community.

Westlake is currently a student at the University of Southern California, where she’s also a member of the track and cross country team. According to her website, she lives by the mantra, “Limits are Perceived.”

More about the Top Explorers List

World Explorer’s Collective includes a number of adventurers besides mountaineers on its Top Explorer list. The latest come from the fields of cycling, expedition photography, paddling, rowing, running and skiing.

Besides recognizing each explorer’s achievements, the list also provides additional exposure, a curated explorer profile, and recommendations to the group’s sponsors

Photo image: courtesy Lucy Westlake

