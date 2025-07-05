Naperville neighborhoods celebrate the Fourth of July 

The city of Naperville was a sea of red, white and blue today as community members gathered together to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Although the city does not have an official parade, different neighborhoods in the community hold their own to commemorate the day.

Brook Crossing Estate kicks off Independence Day celebrations

The festivities kicked off early at Brook Crossing Estate, where dozens of residents came together at Gregory Middle School to watch and partake in the annual event.

Led by the Naperville Police, children, showing off their decorated bikes, set the parade in motion, making their way around the neighborhood, with other groups following behind.

Naperville City Council members were also in attendance, taking part in the parade and joining in the fun.

“This event and events like these are what make Naperville such a great place to live,” said Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh.

While addressing the crowd, Councilman Benny White took a moment to recognize those serving in the military.

“Remember those individuals who are deployed overseas, who are serving our country, to give us the opportunity to come out and have wonderful parades that we’re having today,” said White.

Wil-O-Way bike parade

At Wil-O-Way Park, excitement filled the air as children eagerly prepared to participate in the Fourth of July Bike Parade with assistance from their parents. During the event, the kids decorated their bikes with flags, ribbons and stars before taking off around the neighborhood.

Organizer Sarah Ziegler explained that the event helps bring the community together.

“People get to know each other a little better, get to trust each other a little more, get to share a little bit more about who they are with each other. And I think that helps us kind of connect and be a stronger community,” said Ziegler.

Ziegler’s daughter, Nora, shared her mother’s sentiments as she recalled taking part in the bike parade when she was younger.

“I was overjoyed to do it as a child, and I just had a good time every year…I like helping the kids and seeing them be happy, and it just kind of feels full circle,” she said.

Brookdale hosts 48th annual parade

Lastly, at Brookdale, the 48th annual Independence Day parade commenced at 11 am, taking off from Thayer J. Hill Middle School, with dozens in attendance.

“I saw so many beautiful kids, smiling faces, and early in the morning, coming out attending this parade, it shows their passion for the community. It shows passion for Naperville,” said Naperville City Councilman Ashfaq Syed.

Naperville resident Rusty Lindsey said he was excited for his family to join in the celebration for the first time since moving to the area.

“This is actually our first year over here, so [it’s] kind of cool to see the neighborhood turn out and see something that’s put together by the people who live right here,” said Lindsey.

The parade wrapped up at the Brookdale Racquet Club & Pool. Afterward, community members gathered at Fox Hill Greens Park for a neighborhood picnic, marking the end of another successful Fourth of July celebration.

