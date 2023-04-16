Naperville North boys track & field wins Gus Scott Invite

We’re off to the races in Boys’ Outdoor Track and Field kicking off the season with Gus Scott Invite hosted by Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Triple Jump

We start with the Triple Jump as Benet Academy’s Andrew Manuel, whose jump of 11.64 meters is good for 4th place, with Naperville North’s Emmanuel Wang placing first with a leap of 12.75 meters.

3200 Meter Dash

We move to the track in the 3200-meter dash, with Wheaton Warrenville South’s Lucas Yonker taking first place with a time of 9:45:00. Benet Academy’s Aidan Hulett takes third and clocks a personal best, with Naperville North’s Sean Chilcoat rounding out the top 5.

110 Meter Hurdles

Next are the 110-meter hurdles. Taking first place is Stagg’s Deividas Masaitis, with a time of 15.78. Naperville North’s Will Korosec finishes second, and Benet Academy’s Owen Takahashi takes fourth.

100 Meter Dash

Staying on the straight away, the 100-meter dash, and racing down the track is Naperville North’s Nate Jacobs as he takes first place with a time of 11.08.

400 Meter Dash

The next event is the 400-meter dash. Naperville North junior Muneeb Shah crosses the finish line to run a personal best of 50.91.

1600 Meter Dash

We move on to the mile run, which features plenty of talent on the Huskies and Redwings rosters. Jedidiah Wilson of first place with a time of 4:29:00, and Benet Academy’s Charlie Phelan finishes third, clocking in at 4:38:00.

400 Meter Relay

The last event of the night is the 4×400 meter relay. Finally, we go to the final leg, a three-way battle between Naperville North, Wheaton Warrenville South, and Benet Academy. Yet, North pulls away from the field to take home the victory, with Benet Academy finishing in second.

In the end, Naperville North wins the Gus Scott Invitational as Benet Academy finishes in third place.

