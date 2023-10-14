Naperville North football secures playoff eligibility with win over Waubonsie

It’s Salute to Service Night as Naperville North football hosts the Waubonsie Valley Warriors in a crucial DVC Matchup as the winner will secure playoff eligibility. The Huskies cruised past Metea Valley with a 30-7 victory last week while the Warriors look to rebound after a 40-12 loss to Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors and Huskies keep it close after one

The Warriors have possession on offense and Quarterback Luke Elsea hands the ball to Chrisjan Simmons, who tries to reverse it to Tyler Threat, but it’s a fumble. Huskie, Lawson Grier scoops the ball up and takes it to the house for a big man touchdown! The Huskies go up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

The Warriors would respond however on the next drive as Elsea throws the ball to Tight End Julian Johnson and he gets to the endzone to get the Warriors on the board. We are tied at seven after one-quarter of action.

North scores late in the second quarter

The second quarter now with the Warriors at midfield. Elsea hands the ball off to Threat but Huskie linebacker Grier is there to make a big tackle to shut down that drive for the Warriors.

A couple of plays later, Bell gives the ball to Cole Arl and he powers his way down the middle for a Huskie first down to put them in scoring position.

The Huskies look to retake the lead here as Bell throws a 28-yard pass to Arl and he marches his way into the endzone for the touchdown. The Huskies lead 14-7 going into halftime.

Huskie defense continues to make an impact

Into the third quarter, we go and the Huskies are going for it on fourth down. Bell scrambles to his left and tries to throw to Austin Campbell but Warriors defensive back Nico Skuja breaks up the play and the Warriors get the ball back.

It’s third down and long for the Warriors as they fight to stay in this game. Elsea looks downfield for his tight end, Johnson, but the ball gets deflected and picked off by Luke Williams. He takes the ball across midfield and is hit out of bounds.

The Huskies’ offense is back on the field and the Bell/Arl duo strikes again with Bell handing off the ball to Arl. He pulls some fancy moves and takes it in for his second touchdown of the game. Huskies extend the lead to 21-7 as we close out the third quarter.

Huskies dominate to win 28-7 and clinch playoff berth

The Huskies offense stays on fire as Bell finds Williams open to get the first down for the Huskies to keep this drive alive.

Next play Bell throws the ball to wide receiver Carson Marlar who beats out Owen Roberts and walks in for another touchdown for the Huskies to go up 28-7 in the fourth quarter.

Second and seven for the Warriors as Elsea tries to make something happen. He scrambles and throws the ball downfield but it’s intercepted by William Korosec and that’s another pick for that Huskie defense.

Naperville North football takes this one 28-7 and is eligible for the IHSA playoffs. These two sides will battle once again next weekend at Naperville North in the DVC regular-season finale.

