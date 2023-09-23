Naperville North football uses all three phases in win over DeKalb

Naperville North football has made it to DeKalb and is ready for a heavy-hitting Matchup against the Barbs. The Huskies are coming off a 17-7 loss to Neuqua Valley, while DeKalb took care of business against Metea Valley, winning 48-23. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies open with a 14-0 lead

On the opening drive of the game, Huskie Quarterback Carson Marlar finds Luke Williams on the screen pass. He follows his blockers and makes a move, forcing two defenders to collide. North strikes first, just under three minutes into the game.

DeKalb is now with the ball, as QB Cole Latimer evades the pressure and throws one on the run. Four Huskie defenders are in the area, and William Korosec comes up with the interception. North ball now with four minutes left in the first quarter.

North offense is back out on the field, and Cole Arl follows his pulling lineman and into the second level. Arl jukes one defender and turns on the Jets to the corner of the endzone for the score. Huskies lead 14-0 with four minutes left in the first.

Davon Grant makes 74-yard catch

Following the North touchdown, on second and ten, Latimer chucks one downfield to Davon Grant, who works back to the ball for the catch. Grant avoids not just one, but multiple defenders, as he tries to get in for the score, but he gets dragged down at the one-yard line.

Two plays later, Talen Tate takes the handoff and bursts to the outside, as he gets DeKalbs’ first score of the game. North still leads 21-7 with just over two minutes left in the first.

Big plays from special teams and defense

On the ensuing kickoff, Huskie Zach Mally catches it from the 15-yard line and follows a herd of blockers. He gets untouched and jukes out the kicker, scoring on an 85-yard kickoff return. That makes it three touchdowns over the span of two minutes between both teams.

Barbs with the ball now in the second quarter. Latimer rolls out to his right and tries to put one in a tight window, as Williams comes up with the interception for the Huskies

After they punted, Huskie defensive lineman, Lawson Grier, makes a huge sack on fourth down. Naperville North takes a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Out of the break, Marlar takes the snap and tries to find an open receiver. He can’t find anyone, and as he’s brought down, he attempts to throw to someone, but the ball falls into the hands of a Barb defender. Pierre Cathina gets the INT, and sparks some life for DeKalb.

Naperville North football pull away late

The Barbs offense capitalizes off the Huskie turnover, as Tate receives the handoff, and shows off the explosiveness. DeKalb would miss the extra point and trail 21-13.

After Williams converted on a fake punt, just plays later, Marlar finds him wide open for the score. It’s the Purdue commit’s second touchdown of the night, to go along with an interception.

Moments later, Latimer surveys the field and throws a great ball to Grant, who catches it between two Huskie defenders. From there on, It’s a foot race, and Grant crosses the goal line for the score. 28-20 Huskies.

Lonzo Duckworth takes the handoff and follows his lead blockers before bursting by the Barbs’ secondary. North leads 35-20 as we head into the fourth.

And in the fourth quarter, the Huskies are back with the ball. Arl gets the ball and he might not even be touched, scoring another North touchdown, and sealing up the victory. The Huskies win 42-20 against DeKalb and will face crosstown rivals, Naperville Central, next week.