Naperville North girls water polo adds another sectional plaque to the trophy case

Another year, another sectional final appearance for the Naperville North girls water polo team as the Huskies are in search for their sixth straight sectional plaque. They take on a strong Metea Valley squad who is making a sectional final appearance for the first time in program history.

Huskies score quick and early

Early the Huskies show the Mustangs how it’s done with Payton Schrier targeting the left corner to make it 1-0.

On the next attack, Kelsey Wessel pokes from underwater and scores. Just like that it’s 2-0 North.

Still in the first and Schrier and the Huskies are still scoring goals. She gets the lob and fires it in for a 4-0 lead.

Mustangs get a spark with a goalie goal

The Mustangs get a major spark with a Julianna Carter goalie goal to get the goose egg off the board right as the first quarter ends.

The spark stays on their side as Sarah Voakes grabs the ball and scores to cut the lead in half.

On the next possession, Addison Bludgen tries out a goal that gets deflected but there’s Lillian Witte on the lookout and puts it back in. All of a sudden, we have a 4-3 game.

North quickly regroups and responds with Nadia Baria finding Wessel and lobs her shot over everyone and it lands spot on in the corner. Wessel gives her team a bit of breathing room up 6-3.

This Metea group is not intimidated as the team battles back with Voakes who skips it in to keep the Mustangs in the game.

Then just before the break the Huskies get some support from Schrier who goes backhand bar down banger mode. Metea grabs another goal but North still leads 7-5 at halftime.

New half same Huskies

In the third quarter, Wessel lobs to Ria Vaid who jumps in on the scoring fiesta for Naperville North.

The Mustangs are not yet because Voakes also pulls a backhand for herself and her squad trails 8-6.

Allison Leslie is in a one-on-one battle with a defender but then she chucks it from a long distance, and it goes in. An unbelievable shot by Leslie has the Mustangs down by just one 8-7.

Naperville North girls water polo shuts the door on Metea’s season

Although the Huskies are just too strong to handle and Schrier steals the momentum back with one of her seven goals in the game.

Down the late stretch, Cate Czochra throws in the dagger and that is all she wrote. Naperville North is once again girls water polo sectional champions after a 13-8 win. The Huskies advance to the state series and will face Hersey in the quarterfinals. Metea Valley players can hold their heads high after the best season in team history.

