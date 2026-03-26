Naperville North put on lockdown after report of possible shooting threat

Naperville North High School was put on a “Secure and Teach” lockdown on Thursday afternoon after a reported shooting threat.

Caller said ‘unknown people’ coming to shoot, police say

According to Naperville police Cmdr. Rick Krakow, “A staff member at the school received a phone call from an unknown person that said a group of unknown people were going to come to the school grounds and shoot.”

Krakow said that after the call, the school resource officer on site was immediately notified. The school was placed on a “Secure and Teach” lockdown. According to Naperville North Principal Jay Wachtel, that means students and staff remain in place in their classrooms with doors secured, with no one allowed to leave the classroom or the building. This enables hallways to remain clear.

Students and staff safe, said D203 spokesperson

Naperville School District 203 Director of Communications LeeAnn Betz said that all of the students and staff were safe, and that Naperville police were at the school investigating.

After school activities canceled

The school’s athletic department announced on social media that all after-school activities had been canceled today due to the ongoing investigation.

They noted that student-athletes would be dismissed from school at 3:10 p.m. and should go home.

Wachtel said in an email to the school community, “The safety and well-being of all of our students and staff remain our absolute priority, and we will always act with an abundance of caution.”

NCTV17 will update this story as additional information is provided.

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