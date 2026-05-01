Naperville North wins in five innings over Metea Valley

Baseball is on at Naperville North, where the Huskies take on Metea Valley. The Mustangs are looking for a win in the series while Naperville North looks to sweep it. Originally scheduled for Monday, this game was pushed back due to inclement weather. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

North gets out ahead early

The Mustangs are off to a good start with Tyler Gluting in the first inning. The Mustang hits a double on a line drive to left field, staying safe at 2nd base.

With two outs, Max Steele is on the mound with Ethan Singer at the plate. Steele throws a wild pitch that sends Tyler Gluting home, putting Metea on the board. Singer has two strikes, and Max Steele throws the final pitch to get Singer to strike out swinging.

Paxton Freeborn hits a hard fly ball to right field; however, Mustang Tyler Darche comes in for the catch while Huskie Brady Marino runs to home plate for a 3-1 game.

The Huskies get the bats going

Going to the bottom of the 2nd, Sam Steele hits a fly ball to left field and over the fence for a 2-run homer, putting Naperville North up 5-1.

In the top of the 3rd, Mustang Owen Goeb hits the ball to right field, but is caught by Caden Vorwick.

With three balls and 2 strikes, Max Steele throws the pitch at Diego Gutierrez and gets the Mustang to swing for a strikeout.

Mustang Ethan Singer hits a hard fly ball to left field, landing right by the fence for a double. This double turns into an RBI triple, sending Liam McManamon, Tyler Gluting, and Dayton Ramiscal home. The Mustangs now trail by 1 run.

Naperville North holds on for the win

We go to the bottom of the 4th with Huskie Noah Tumpane hitting a double on a fly ball to center field.

The doubles continue from Sam Steele, who sends a ball to left field while Huskie Charlie Furbee runs home to make it a 6-4 ballgame.

Max Steele returns to the plate and hits a ground ball to shortstop, where Liam McManamon drops the ball. Max reaches safely, and Sam Steele runs in to score.

Brady Marino is up at bat and hits a single to left field, sending Caden Vorwick to the dugout for a run. The game ended in the top of the 5th due to rain, resulting in a series win for Naperville North, and an 8-4 victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.