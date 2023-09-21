Naperville notables take the floor for Dancing with the Celebrities

Last night eight Naperville notables spent the evening shaking it and shuffling at Meson Sabika for the Career & Networking Center’s Dancing with the Celebrities competition.

Vying for votes, the contestants brought their A-game to the dance floor, with everything from a shimmying salute to Tina Turner to a captivating country two-step to a fan-favorite Grease medley, all in the name of raising funds and awareness.

Who were the contestants?

Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, Executive Director – Naper Settlement

Mikel Mays, Founder – Mikel Music Center for Excellence

Jen Hoeft – Owner, J-Fit

Colten Parchem – Police Officer, Naperville Police Department

Steve Rubin – Managing Partner, Rubin Partnership

Debby Lendino – Real Estate Broker, John Greene Realty

Jim Leslie – Firefighter Paramedic, Naperville Fire Department

Jacque Clermont – Director of Community Relations, School District 203

Dancing with the Celebrities’ big winner

In the end, it was Jacque Clermont, director of community relations at Naperville School District 203, and her partner Nicolas Rodriguez of ND Dance Studio who zombie-walked away as the top winner by audience vote. The two performed to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” and included a few moves from the original music video that the judges said would “make Michael proud.”

The night’s runner-up, by the judges’ choice, was Steve Rubin, managing partner at Rubin Partnership, and his professional dance partner, Marta Ejsmont of ND Dance Studio. The duo created a storyline dance to Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.”

This is the 13th annual Dancing with the Celebrities fundraiser for the Career & Networking Center. The nonprofit helps unemployed or underemployed people find fulfilling jobs.

