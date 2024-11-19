Naperville Park District adopts 2025 budget; levy could increase 7.63%       

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday, Nov. 14 adopted the district’s 2025 budget and corresponding property tax levy. The board backed a 7.63% increase in the levy, but it could be decreased early next year as the rate of new construction is finalized.

The park district’s 2025 budget clocks in at $53.2 million. The majority ($36.1 million) goes toward day-to-day operating costs, while the rest of the pie is being applied toward capital projects and paying down debts taken out in prior years.

What the levy could mean for taxpayers

The park district’s levy totals $29.65 million. As has been the case in prior years, it is expected to encompass 5% of a resident’s overall property tax bill in 2025.

Director of Finance Sue Stanish said current estimates point to the average resident paying about $442 in taxes to the district, which is a $28 increase from the 2024 levy.

“We are working with estimates,” Stanish said. “Every homeowners’ bill will be different, depending on their assessment.”

Taxes comprise about 56% of the district’s revenue, with user fees being the second largest source. State law limits how much the district can increase taxes annually, so the 2025 budget plan does include rate increases in some areas to keep income in line with expenses.

“Costs have increased, and yet we’re still limited to what we can ask through the levy for these things,” Stanish said of the balancing act in play.

Next year’s capital spending

The Naperville Park District is earmarking $13.4 million into its capital fund within the 2025 budget for renovations, expansions, and improvements at various venues.

Playground renovations are planned at seven sites: Columbia Commons, Kroehler Park, Meadow Glens, Rose Hill Farms Park, West Greens, White Eagle Park, and Willowgate Square.

Large-scale projects also are planned for two of the district’s sites — Commissioners Park and the Nike Sports Complex — in the year ahead.

Speaking to Commissioners Park, Stanish said, “We’re going to plan for that project to renovate some ball fields, backstops and fencing, new LED lights for the cricket pitch area, and a big take-care-of-what-you-have project is to replace an irrigation pump and a shed that will be added.”

As for the other site, Stanish said, “Nike Sports Complex is going to get a lot of nice improvements: synthetic turf fields for three of our fields, a new water feature, challenge course, a new loop trail that will be asphalt, and a renovated playground. You’re going to hear Nike talked about a lot.”

Commissioners weigh in on Naperville Park District budget

Executive Director Brad Wilson said the district’s 2025 budget was assembled with many of the core goals in place.

“As we look at the 2025 budget, it was developed with the same principals and the positive financial position that the district is in to be able to provide great services, great parks and great facilities to the community,” Wilson said.

All but one commissioner on the park board approved the district’s budget and levy proposal. Rich Janor cast the dissenting vote.

“I think the budget, as always, is exceptionally well done,” Janor said. “It’s very thoughtful, and I don’t think there’s a lot of fat in the budget. We don’t see a lot of consulting or big personnel increases or things like that.”

But Janor said he was casting a “no” vote to a levy increase at the time, citing concerns with people struggling to make ends meet as cost increases have been a common reality.

“There are people who are not even covering their monthly expenses with their earnings,” Janor said. “I just can’t, in good conscience, support the size of the tax increase this year.”

But Board President Mary Gibson defended the spending plan and said she believed district staff has worked hard to secure new sources of revenue without sacrificing programs or quality.

“I’d like to acknowledge that the staff made a significant effort this year for the additional revenues,” she said. “Our sponsorship levels are higher than they’ve ever been.”

