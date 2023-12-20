Naperville Park District honors local scouts for Eagle projects

At the Dec. 14 Naperville Park Board meeting, commissioners honored nine local scouts who recently finished Eagle projects to benefit the Naperville Park District.

Completed Eagle projects

Each scout researched what the Naperville Park District needed, and then brought project ideas to park district officials for consideration.

Park Board President Mary Gibson said the projects “demonstrated both variety and high-quality improvements” made to the parks.

“The individuals we are honoring are developing exceptional leadership skills while learning the importance of networking and making lifelong connections,” said Gibson.

The following scouts were recognized:

Jack Benton – built eight fishing line collectors at several ponds

Matthew Tam – redefined a pathway at Hunters Woods

Ava Morales – built planter boxes to replace the original boxes at Knoch Knolls Park

Brady Jones – built and installed a bench on the driving range at Springbrook Golf Course

Fionn Pianetto – built two wood benches for the first and 10 th tees at Springbrook Golf Course

Jett Morales – built an information kiosk at DuPage River Sports Complex

Sanjal Shrestha – built an information kiosk at Knoch Knolls Park

Kevin Pankow – removed highly invasive teasel plants at May Watts Park

Max Smith – redesigned and rebuilt compost bins at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots

Photo credit: Naperville Park District

