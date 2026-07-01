Naperville Park District keeps the summer fun close to home

Summer is here, and the Naperville Park District is at the ready with events, destinations, and activities to maximize this season of fun while keeping close to home.

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States

Join us July 4 at Frontier Sports Complex (3380 Cedar Glade Dr.) for Naperville’s Community Fireworks Show! Enjoy a free patriotic concert featuring the Naperville Municipal Band at the 95th Street Community Plaza (3109 Cedar Glade Dr.) at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. There is no charge for admission or parking. Celebrate Independence Day with music, community, and a spectacular sky show!

Unplug and explore Naperville’s parks

Drop the devices and plug into the outdoors with the Naperville Park District! Unplug Illinois Day returns Saturday, July 11, as a statewide effort to educate the public on the value of parks, recreation, and conservation. The park district invites you to step away from screens and explore its local parks. Keep the fun going through July 19 with activities at select locations and a chance to win prizes.

Family movie night in the park

Make your summer weekends shine with the Naperville Park District Night at the Movies series! Bring a blanket, relax under the stars, and enjoy free outdoor movies at locations across Naperville. The series kicks off Friday, July 31, at 8:30 p.m. at Rotary Hill with “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey.” Arrive an hour early to play some BINGO before the show begins.

Throw Down the Fairway at Knoch Knolls Park

Are you an avid disc golfer? Check out the newly revamped 18-hole disc golf course at Knoch Knolls Park that is friendly to disc golfers of all skill levels. New to the sport? Free-to-borrow discs are available at the hole one kiosk. Gather your disc golfing group and enjoy this community gem!

Tour de France…in Naperville

Join the Naperville Park District for the annual Junior Tour de Naperville! Inspired by cycling traditions, this family-friendly event lets kids ages 3–12 ride bikes, tricycles, or big wheels along a fun 1.2-mile loop at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park (3252 Wolf’s Crossing Rd.) on Saturday, August 8. There are refreshment stops along the way, and parents are welcome to cheer on the riders or accompany younger participants on the course.