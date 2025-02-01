Naperville philanthropist Jim Rothermel dies at 91

Naperville resident James Rothermel, better known as Jim, was an active member of the community who gave back to the city he called home. He will be remembered for his kindness and philanthropy.

Jim Rothermel giving back to Naperville

As part of his philanthropy, Rothermel had supported the Naperville Park District through the Rothermel Family Fund of DuPage Foundation.

“Jim got involved with the Naperville Park District a few years ago when he approached the district about wanting to help and to make a donation to the district to bring additional recreation amenities to the community,” said Brad Wilson, Executive Director of the Naperville Park District.

Through the Rothermel Family Fund, he donated two grants to support two new park district facilities in 2023.

The first was a $100,000 grant for six pickleball courts at Frontier Sports Complex. The second was a $120,000 grant to renovate the Centennial Park Skate Facility.

In recognition of the family’s contributions, the facilities were named the Rothermel Family Pickleball Courts and the Rothermel Family Skate Facility.

“People at the park district are good to me and I try to be good to them when I see them,” said Rothermel at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Rothermel Family Skate Facility in 2024.

DuPage Foundation on working with Rothermel

Also at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mike Trench, Vice President for Advancement at the DuPage Foundation, spoke about working with Rothermel.

“Our job is trying to make connections between people who care, like Jim, and causes that matter, like the skate park and the park district. So it’s a pleasure for us to be a part of this,” said Trench. “Thank you, Jim, for making this possible for the community of Naperville.”

Leaving an impact

Wilson said that Rothermel’s generosity will leave a lasting impact.

“When participants visit either this skate facility or the pickleball courts and they see the Rothermel name, they’ll see that Jim was a very giving individual and someone who wanted to better his community,” said Wilson.

When asked why he chose to fund two recreational facilities, Rothermel said, “I think people will use them, and it’s good for them—it’s good medicine.”

As for the community using the facilities, he simply said, “Just keep it up, guys.”

Remembering Jim Rothermel

Jim died on January 19 at the age of 91, according to his obituary.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and is survived by his three sons, Steve, Mark, and David, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.