Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting time could change   

Members of the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission are considering an earlier start time for their twice-monthly meetings. Periodic resident feedback has been cited as the reason for the consideration.

Currently, the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. The proposal on the table calls for a 6 p.m. start time, maintaining the same Wednesday intervals on the calendar.

Data center debate sparked latest consideration for earlier start

Whitney Robbins, chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said the earlier start time has been proposed multiple times over the years, typically in instances when an agenda item is taken up that results in robust resident feedback.

The commissioners’ review of the Karis Critical Data Center proposal last fall sparked the latest start time discussion. The panel reviewed the weighty agenda item over multiple meetings, oftentimes bumping up against the commission’s set end time of 11 p.m.

Commissioners ultimately gave the data center plans a favorable recommendation late last year, though the city council last month voted it down.

“A lot of comments have come into us, saying, ‘It was so late, I wasn’t able to go, I didn’t have childcare,’ and things like that,” Robbins said.

But Robbins also presented another point that could be considered before a final determination is made on the start time.

“The argument could go in reverse as well: ‘I work, I commute, I’m trying to get there, I can’t make it any earlier,’” Robbins said, pointing to the realities of Chicagoland traffic conditions during rush hour.

Commissioners weigh in on possible time change

City staffers indicated the Planning and Zoning Commission’s bylaws will have to change for a time amendment to take hold. Several commissioners gave their take on changing the start time at a Wednesday, Feb. 18, meeting.

“To me, it doesn’t really matter — 7 p.m. or 6 p.m.,” commissioner Mark Wright said. “It really was about trying to accommodate what we’ve heard, as commissioners, on the late cases.”

Commissioner Allison Longenbaugh echoed similar sentiments during the discussion, pointing out the will of the public should take precedent.

“Ultimately, what I want is to maximize the ability for residents to be able to be heard,” Longenbaugh said.

Commissioners made the directive to have the bylaws revised to reflect an earlier 6 p.m. start time at the recent meeting, with the caveat that further opportunities for public comment on the matter will be provided at upcoming meetings before a final decision is made.

“There’s going to be arguments, both ways,” Robbins said. “At the end of the day, we have to make that decision, based off of what we’ve been communicated, and what we’ve discussed.”

Stay in the know – sign up for our daily news update!