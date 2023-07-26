Naperville Police Department taking applications for this fall’s Citizen Police Academy

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) is now accepting applications for its fall session of the Citizen Police Academy (CPA).

About the Citizen Police Academy

The 10-week program gives citizens a chance to learn more about the police department and its procedures, through lectures, interactive discussions, and hands-on demonstrations. Some of the topics covered include patrol, investigations, forensics, and special response.

“Citizen Police Academy gives residents an inside look at the day-to-day operations of our department and introduces them to the many ways we protect and serve this community,” said Police Chief Jason Arres in an NPD press release. “If you’ve ever wondered about our policies, tactics, equipment, training or any other topic concerning policing in Naperville, you’ll learn all that and more at CPA.”

Free classes run Wednesdays, starting Sept. 13

The free classes will run on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., starting on Sept. 13, and lasting through Nov. 15. They’ll be held at the Naperville Police Department, which is located at 1350 Aurora Avenue.

Those applying must be 18 or older, and must either be a resident of Naperville or work within the city. Criminal background checks will be run on all applicants.

How to apply

Applications are currently available on the Naperville Police Department website. Only 24 participants will be accepted, and applications will be considered in the order they are received.

Completed applications need to be submitted by August 9.

