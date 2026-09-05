Naperville police investigate report of gunshots fired Friday

Naperville police are investigating a report of gunshots fired Friday night in Naperville.

Reported gunshots fired

According to a news release from the Naperville Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of South Route 59 around 9:20 p.m. after receiving a report of shots being fired.

A witness on the scene told police there were two vehicles involved, and that those in the cars fled the scene. Police were able to locate the vehicles and questioned several people suspected to be involved.

No threat to public and no injuries reported

Authorities say those involved knew each other. No one was injured, and there is no threat to the public.

No one has been charged in the incident.

Information sought

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to email Naperville Crime Tips or call 630-420-6006.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!