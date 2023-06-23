Naperville police officer accused of misconduct for illegal license plate check

A Naperville police officer has been charged with official misconduct after authorities allege he used his position to run a license plate for a reason outside of official police business.

According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office, Anthony Cimilluca, 48, turned himself in to authorities late Thursday afternoon.

Earlier that day, Judge Brian Telander had issued a $10,000 personal recognizance arrest warrant for Cimilluca.

After turning himself in, Cimilluca was processed and later released.

Complaint claims officer illegally used law enforcement database

The complaint against Cimilluca says that on February 14, 2023, he, “knowingly performed an act that he knew he was forbidden by law to perform, by using the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System (LEADS) in violation of the LEADS Administrative Code.”

Officer now on administrative leave

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said in a statement to the Daily Herald on Friday that the department is aware of the charge, and is conducting an internal investigation. He said the NPD is cooperating with prosecutors.

“This charge is not at all representative of the great work the men and women of the Naperville Police Department do on a daily basis. Upon learning of the criminal investigation, I immediately removed the officer from active duty, and he will remain on administrative leave until the conclusion of our internal investigation, which is separate from the criminal investigation,” Arres said in the written statement. “We intend to fully investigate the charges and pursue appropriate actions while providing due process required under state law.”

No other officers involved in license plate incident

“While the allegations against Mr. Cimilluca are very serious, I would like to stress that these allegations are in no way indicative of the outstanding work of the men and women in the Naperville Police Department,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in the news release. “The Naperville Police Department is one of the finest police departments in the State and this appears to be an isolated incident with no other officers involved.”

Cinilluca is scheduled to appear in court on July 24, for his arraignment. He is charged with one count of official misconduct.

