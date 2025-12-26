Naperville Police search for missing teen

The Naperville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen who was last seen on Dec. 23.

According to an NPD Facebook Post, 17-year-old Dominik Merced was last sighted early Tuesday morning walking away from his home on the 2500 block of Oneida Lane and has not been seen since. Authorities say that he “has a condition that endangers him.”

Merced stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gold writing on it and Grinch pajama pants. However, officials say there is a chance he may have left home with additional clothes and changed. Also with him was a lavender, cloud-shaped backpack with arms and legs attached.

Those who see Merced are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with any information that could assist in locating him is urged to call the Naperville Police Tip Line at 630-548-2955 or email them at napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.