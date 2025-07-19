Naperville protesters join nationwide Day of Action honoring John Lewis

Community members lined both sides of the Washington Street Bridge in Naperville Thursday evening to take part in the “Good Trouble Lives On” John Lewis Day of Action.

The rally was held to honor the late Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights activist who died on July 17, 2020.

“Our very constitutional rights are under attack, and so it’s important that we as Americans stand up just like John Lewis did years ago in standing up for our rights,” said Donna Cheesebrough, vice president of the League of Women Voters of Naperville, one of the groups that organized the rally.

Attendees protest Trump administration policies

From the corner of Washington Street and Chicago Avenue, down to Aurora Avenue, people stood up in protest against President Donald Trump’s policies.

Protesters were vocal on matters ranging from immigration and healthcare to tariffs.

Rally was one of many happening nationwide

Thursday’s rally was one of many taking place in neighboring cities and around the country.

Part of the event’s name, “Good Trouble Lives On,” comes from John Lewis’ call for people to “make good trouble, necessary trouble.”

“I’m personally very inspired by John Lewis. He was a civil rights leader his entire life. I actually had the pleasure of getting to meet him, which was just amazing,” said Jill Lexier, a member of the National Council for Jewish Women, another organizer of the rally.

As the event wrapped up, organizers said they hope to encourage people to use their voices as Lewis did throughout history.

“I think it’s important to know that you’re not alone, that there are many, many, many people who are not happy with the direction and want to change it. And this is the way our voice gets heard to help change that,” said Cheesebrough.

