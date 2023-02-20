Naperville ranks among the safest and most affordable cities in the U.S.

According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Naperville ranks as the third most affordable safe city, and 14th safest city in the U.S.

Third most affordable safe city

SmartAsset.com determined which of the safest cities in the study are the most affordable, and Naperville ranked third. This was measured by calculating the median annual housing costs as a percentage of the median household income.

Naperville’s median annual housing costs are 17.57% of the median household income. The housing cost and income data came from the Census Bureau’s one-year Amercian Community Survey from 2021.

14th safest city

SmartAsset.com found the safest cities in the U.S. by comparing them across five metrics: property crime, violent crime, drug poisoning mortality rate, vehicular mortality rate, and the percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking. The study looked at the rate of these crimes per 100,000 residents.

Naperville ranked 14th in the U.S. with the lowest property crime rate in the study (320 for every 100,000). Naperville also shared the lowest violent crime rate in the study (61 for every 100,000) with Irvine, CA.

Naperville’s top ranks

During 2022, the city of Naperville received plaudits in a variety of categories. Niche ranked Naperville School District 203 at number 25 and Indian Prairie School District 204 at number 36 for Niche’s best school districts in America.

Naperville also ranked among the top 50 best places to live in the U.S. according to a ranking by Money magazine, landing at No. 16 on the list.

