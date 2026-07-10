Naperville ranks fourth in state in 2025 DUI arrests

According to recent data from the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, Naperville ranks fourth in Illinois for the number of DUI arrests in 2025, following Aurora, Rockford, and Springfield.

The data

Naperville police officers made 287 such arrests, which is nearly 30 more than in 2024 and, according to Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres, accounts for about 17% of total arrests made in the city last year.

“The department is really proud of how proactive our officers are,” said Arres. “This ranking is just more proof of the great police work our officers are doing to keep our roadways and our community safe.”

In the first half of this year, the department made 158 DUI arrests, which Chief Arres says is on par with the same time frame last year.

“While it’s great to see our officers making so many DUI arrests, it’s also a little concerning from a community standpoint,” he said. “In this era of rideshares and taxis and cell phones, it’s never been easier to contact someone for a ride when you’ve been drinking or using impairing substances.”

A high price to pay

Driving under the influence can have life-changing effects for all parties involved. According to the Drunk Driving | Statistics and Resources | NHTSA, every day about 32 people in the U.S. are killed in drunk-driving crashes.

Beyond the safety risks, choosing to drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs could result in severe legal consequences. For Illinois drivers, that could include: (according to the Illinois State Police)

Minimum of one year loss of driving privileges

Possible imprisonment of up to a year

Maximum fine of $2,500

Mandatory minimum fine of $500 and 100 hours of community service for .160 BAC and above

There’s also a financial toll. From court costs to inflated insurance to loss of income and other hidden expenses, the average DUI conviction in the state costs over $18,000, according to the Illinois Secretary of State.

Officials urge patrons of Naperville’s dining and nightlife scene to think twice and plan ahead before taking a sip of alcohol.

“Don’t get behind the wheel when you’re impaired. It puts you and everyone else on the road at risk, and our officers will continue to be out there looking to remove that threat from our roadways,” said Chief Arres.

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