Naperville robotics teams qualify for world championships

Several Naperville robotics teams are headed around the country to world robotics championships.

Two world robotics groups, VEX Robotics and FIRST, hold competitions for robotics teams of all ages, from kindergarteners to college students.

VEX Robotics World Championship qualifiers

Five Indian Prairie School District 204 high school teams — a record number representing Naperville — competed in St. Louis, Mo., last week for the VEX V5 Robotics World Championship for middle and high school students.

The qualifying teams included:

Team 2360C Clockwork (Neuqua)

Team 2360A Arachnid (Neuqua)

Team 355Z Falcons (Neuqua)

Team 8995H Habanero (Metea)

Team 355P Powerhouse (Neuqua/Waubonsie)

The VEX IQ Robotics World Championship is for teams in fourth through eighth grade.

Team 32356B Boost+ Robotics, from BoostPlus Academy, will attend the VEX IQ elementary school championship from April 28 to 29 in St. Louis.

In the VEX IQ middle school championship, two teams qualified from Chasewood Learning:

Team 39920A AT-AT

Team 39920B Citizens of WRO

In the VEX U Robotics World Championship for college and university students, one community team from Naperville, Team CLNKR, competed from April 25 to 27 in St. Louis.

FIRST Championship qualifiers

Two teams from Naperville will compete at the FIRST Robotics Competition for high schoolers in Houston, Texas, from April 28 through May 2.

The qualifying teams are:

Team 3061 Huskie Robotics (Naperville School District 203)

Team 2704 Roaring Robotics (community)

The FIRST Tech Challenge is for middle and high school teams. They will compete from April 29 through May 2 in Houston.

The Naperville qualifiers include:

Team 19652 Techineers (community)

Team 19508 Quackology (community)

Team 30432 Regression (community)

Team 21350 Rocket (community)

Team 11392 Defenestration (community)

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