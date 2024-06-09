Naperville Sports Weekly Top 10 Plays 2023-2024

We’ll show you the Naperville Sports Weekly Top Plays of the 2023-2024 school year! Everything from game-winners to posterizing dunks and long-distance scores are included, with many coming in the playoffs. Let’s take a look at the Naperville Sports Weekly Top 10 Plays, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

10. Boyton chips in for Naperville Central golf

We start the top 10 countdown with Naperville Central golfer Zach Boyton, who’s chipping from off the green at Orchard Valley. He lands the ball just on the putting surface, letting it roll out towards the hole, and into the cup. It’s a perfect shot from the Redhawk, as he went on to shoot a career-low round!

9. Samira Nadgar scores from halfway across the pool for Neuqua Water Polo

We’ve seen some great water polo goals this season, but this one from Neuqua Valley’s Samira Nadgar is the best. In the final moments of the third, Nadgar gets the pass at mid-pool and decides to let one fly from another area code. She scores bar down with only a second remaining in the period. Just perfect placement, and a perfect celebration.

8. Will Ashford posterizes a defender for Metea Valley basketball

Metea Valley basketball’s Will Ashford was one of the most athletic players in the area and threw down some great dunks throughout the year. Dominic Smith cuts down the baseline and lays it off to Ashford who wastes no time to dunk all over the Waubonsie defender. A great pass and an even better finish, as this posterizing slam earned him the NSW Play of the Month in January.

7. Naperville North’s Sam Hess slides for a goal-line clearance in the Sectional final

We have plenty of offensive highlights, so let’s see one of the best defensive plays from the year. Naperville North and Naperville Central boys soccer are scoreless in the Sectional Final. A free kick is sent to the box, and it looks like it will trickle in, but Huskie defender Sam Hess is there for a sliding goalline clearance! Some Redhawks even celebrate, but Hess stays composed and North would win 1-0.

6. Louie Iandoli and Broden Oswald score a beautiful goal for Naperville Hockey Club

In the Blackhawk Cup, Naperville Hockey Club is tied with DuPage in the final seconds. Louie Iandoli embarrasses the defense with a move and a no-look pass to Broden Oswald, who goes backhand top-shelf for the game-winner! It is a moment the two will never forget!

5. Waubonsie Valley basketball’s Lily Newton wins the Sectional final

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball had a season to remember, and Lily Newton came up clutch to beat Benet in the Sectional Final. Danyella Mporokoso gets double-teamed by the Redwing defense, giving it off to Newton. She cuts inside the paint and kisses one off the glass, scoring with less than a second to go!

4. Owen Roberts throws a no-hitter for Waubonsie Valley baseball

Coming in at number four is a performance for the ages from DuPage Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, Owen Roberts. The Warrior was locked in during the Sectional Finals, throwing a no-hitter against Plainfield North! He collected seven strikeouts on the day, and finished the year with a 10-0 record, and a 1.09 ERA.

3. Jason Riedl lets one fly from way downtown for Benet Academy soccer

Back to the pitch, with Benet Academy playing Nazareth in the Regional Final. The ball works its way to Jason Riedl and he takes a look at goal from a long way out. He hits it as perfectly as you can for the score! Riedl’s strike helped give Benet another Regional title.

2. James Naffzinger wins the AHAI Combined Division State Championship in OT for Warriors Hockey

Growing up, many dream of scoring a game-winner at state. Warriors Hockey Club is tied with Chicago North in overtime of the Combined Division State Championship. James Naffziger gets the puck and rips one blocker side past the goalie! What a moment at the United Center, giving the Warriors its fourth state championship!

1. Waubonsie Valley’s Danyella Mporokoso hits a clutch three in the IHSA Girls Basketball Super-Sectionals

Our top play of the year comes in the final moments of the IHSA Girls Basketball Super-Sectional. Waubonsie Valley trails by three, with Danyella Mporokoso bringing the ball up. She gives it to Hannah Laub who gets double-teamed and that frees up the sophomore. Mporokoso hits nylon on the three, tying the game with five seconds to go! The Warriors would go on to win in overtime.