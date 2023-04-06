Naperville structure Fire | D203 pay increases | Eaglet spotted in Will County

Resident saved from Naperville structure fire

One resident was rescued from a Naperville structure fire on Wednesday morning. The Naperville Fire Department arrived at the 300 block of North Ave at 4:52 A.M and saw a multi-tenant residential structure with fire showing from the front of the building.

Seven people were found, with one that was brought to safety by firefighters. The others were able to self-evacuate before first responders arrived on the scene.

Most of the fire was put out in under 10 minutes. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Pay increases on the way for support staff, subs at D203

On Monday, the Naperville School District 203 board had a preliminary review of pay rates for substitute and support staff positions for the 2023-24 school year.

Administrators presented the board with a proposal to bump pay for a number of positions not represented by collective bargaining units — including crossing guards, seasonal custodians and office assistants. Additionally, officials have proposed increasing base substitute teacher pay from $110 to $125 per day.

In total, the increases total $338,980. The board will vote on the proposal on April 17.

Council awards up to 500k in tornado relief

Naperville City Council has awarded up to 500k to the Naperville Tornado Relief Fund. The financial assistance was approved by an 8-1 vote at Wednesday’s council meeting.

The funding will help repair 247 properties west of Wehlri Road and south of 75th Street damaged by the EF-3 tornado that hit the Naperville area in June 2021. Though most of the larger debris has been cleared, small metal and glass particles remain in the soil within yards. Those rise to the surface when it rains, causing a hazard. Insurance does not cover the cost of clean-up of such debris.

The lone no vote was from Mayor Chirico who supported funding the project but was concerned with the absence of a budget in the proposal.

Holi – The Festival of Colors

Simply Vedic will host Holi – The Festival of Colors this Saturday, April 8th from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. The Festival of Colors is an Indian tradition, meant to show the passing of winter and the arrival of the spring season. It also promotes friendship while also offering the opportunity to forgive and forget.

Participants will be able to throw handfuls of brightly colored powder at friends and family. The festival will supply bags of organic dry powder available with a two-dollar donation. More information can be found on the Festival Of Colors website.

Eaglet spotted by the Forest Preserve District of Will County

On Monday, April 3, the Forest Preserve of Will County spotted the first eaglet of 2023. It comes from one of two active nests that the forest preserve has been monitoring. The eagles in this nest, laid eggs about a week before the other nest. Volunteer Joel Craig estimates that we can see an eaglet or eaglets inside the other nest in about a week.

Last year, both nests were able to produce two offspring. Craig has been watching one of the eagle nests since 2018 and he says that the nest gets taller each year. Craig also says that this year’s arrivals will increase the population of eagles in the area, as the increase of bald eagles in the winter shows that they are residents and not migrants.

Eagles and their nests are federally protected and human interactions can cause them to reallocate. If you do come across a nest, it’s recommended to stay 350 feet away (the size of a football field).