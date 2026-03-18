Naperville student turns CPR discovery into life-saving bill

While working on her capstone project about gender disparity in medical research, Naperville Central High School senior Ashlynn Goldstein realized there were no female mannequins available for CPR training.

“Women are substantially less likely to receive bystander CPR, and so I wanted to find a way to fix that,” said Ashlynn Goldstein. “People lack confidence and are scared of having allegations put against them for performing CPR on a woman because of anatomy.”

From classroom to state bill

Goldstein is no stranger to life-saving training. Having been CPR certified at least five times, she began thinking beyond the classroom. She wrote potential legislation that would require all high schools in the state to include one female mannequin for every two male mannequins used in their CPR training, by purchasing either new ones or a chest cover.

“By having more experience with different body types, different races as well, you make them more comfortable, and you make them more confident and they’re less hesitant to perform CPR in the real world,” said Goldstein.

Her proposal gained traction. State Representatives Maura Hirschauer, Janet Yang Rohr, and Katie Stuart helped the student draft House Bill 4788, which currently awaits further hearings from the Education Policy Committee, Goldstein said.

“I’m incredibly proud of Ashlyn, first off to have the wherewithal to recognize this issue,” said her social studies teacher, Seth Brady. “I really think this is work, legislation, action that could save lives.”

Recognition from the industry

In the meantime, the bill captured the attention of World Point, which manufactures CPR mannequins. The company recognized the same disparity and five years ago, started making female mannequins, CPR Taylor, in addition to their male counterpart, CPR Tommy.

World Point staff joined Goldstein at Naperville Central Wednesday morning to donate two sets of mannequins to the school in her honor.

“This is a great opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate Ashlynn’s leadership and awareness of the gap of CPR training and then come along and support her and then really let her be an example for truly young people across the entire country,” said Shelly Amato, Executive Vice President, World Point.

Already making a difference

For educators like P.E. teacher and athletic trainer Mark Florence, the impact is already apparent.

“The awareness she’s raising as a young adult is going to transcend a law. It’s going to put practice into place,” said Florence.

He says he’s going to implement the donated mannequins into the coaches’ curriculum right away.

“They’re our biggest resource when it comes to after-school emergencies, especially in athletics and cardiac arrests and having male coaches work on female mannequins is huge,” said Florence.

A personal moment of impact

For Goldstein, the support is deeply personal.

“Having someone donate these mannequins and make a change at my school, something I’m just so connected to and so close to is so important to me because it makes me feel like I can make a difference,” said Goldstein.

In addition to the donated mannequins, World Point also gifted Goldstein with a stethoscope with her name and the House Bill number engraved on it. She’s going to be studying nursing at Saint Louis University after graduating.

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