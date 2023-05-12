Naperville Sunrise Rotary holds Mother’s Day drive-by diaper drive

Mothers and families in need around the Naperville area will receive essential hygiene products this Mother’s Day, thanks to the Naperville Sunrise Rotary. The group held a drive-by diaper drive on Friday morning, in support of West Suburban Community Pantry.

What was collected at the diaper drive?

“We’re at the Naperville Country Club this morning in order to collect some things that are not food but are really in desperate need for families and they’re not covered by the public benefits that families receive,” said Bill Hassett, Community Service Chair for Naperville Sunrise Rotary. “So we’re collecting diapers and other hygiene products in order to assist the families who have this need.”

Most of the products donated were diapers, but also include pull-ups, baby wipes, female hygiene products, and more.

Diaper prices have increased in recent years

They’re products whose cost can quickly add up for families. Last summer, NielsenIQ released data that showed diaper prices had jumped 20% compared to the previous year. With those costs in mind, Naperville Sunrise Rotary set out to make this Mother’s Day a little bit easier for those in need.

“Being a mother, especially a single mother, is very stressful,” said Hassett. And so with the cost, the inflation, all of the costs of maintaining a family, we’re trying to help take one thing off of that mother’s mind.”

Although the drive-by diaper drive is over, donations can still be dropped off at West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge.

“I just think that people (should) know that there are a lot of members of our community that are in need, that there were a lot of benefits during the COVID time that have run out now,” said Hassett. “With inflation and other stresses that families are under, there is definitely a need and people should feel good that they are helping other members of the community.”

More information for donating can be found on the West Suburban Community Pantry website.

