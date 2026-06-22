Naperville to grow generational connection in city-wide series

Napervillians are invited to participate in “A Seat for Everyone: Naperville Comes Together.” The series of meetings over several months aims to bridge connections between community members of different backgrounds, perspectives, and generations.

Community collaboration

The city is partnering with North Central College and Naperville Neighbors United to host the event.

The initial meeting will be held at Stevenson Hall in the Wentz Science Center on July 1 at 6:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring a personal, meaningful item to share for conversation.

Over the next several months, participants will meet in small groups to build connections through stories and guided discussions. A large group discussion will be held at the end of 2026 or early in 2027.

Creating a ‘thriving community’

Naperville’s Manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Geneace Williams, said in a press release that the purpose of the series is to help citizens of all generations and cultures feel included in their community.

“Through conversation, storytelling, and ongoing engagement, participants will gain tools to help them expand their circles of connection, discover common ground, and deepen the sense of belonging and shared responsibility that helps communities thrive,” Williams said.

Interested residents can register online to participate.

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