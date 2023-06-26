Naperville to have its first Halal Festival

A new festival is coming to town, showcasing Muslim culture and lifestyle. The inaugural Naperville Halal Festival will be at Frontier Park on Saturday, August 5 from noon to 8 p.m.

What to expect at the event

The event is free and open to the public. Those attending will have the chance to indulge in food, arts, attire, culture, and more. There will also be awards to recognize select Muslims in the community for their achievements in a number of areas. Organizers say it will be a “joyous celebration” for all ages, with performances and activities such as face painting and storytelling.

Who is hosting the Halal festival?

The Illinois Muslim Chamber of Commerce is hosting and organizing this new event. The organization is a nonprofit that seeks to encourage economic growth and development within the Muslim community.

“We are thrilled to debut the Naperville Halal Festival to the community this year,” said Shafeek Abubaker, President of the Illinois Muslim Chamber of Commerce. “This festival is not only a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the Muslim community, but also an opportunity to promote diversity, inclusivity, and community engagement.

What is Halal?

Halal is an Islamic word that, when translated to English, means “permissible.” It often refers to food that, according to the Quran and Islamic law, Muslims are permitted to eat, based on the way it is prepared. Muslims must ensure all foods, as well as other products like pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, are halal. The Naperville Festival is a way to showcase such foods and it joins many other festivals of this nature that are held around the country.

