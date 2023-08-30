Naperville woman arrested for making threats at Plainfield church

A Naperville woman was arrested in Plainfield for violating the city’s disorderly conduct ordinance after being accused of “threatening to take lives” in church last Sunday according to a report by the Herald-News.
The woman, Joletta Jordan, 54, was given a warning not to trespass at the church. She was released from custody on her own recognizance.
Disturbance at the Plainfield church
According to the Herald-News report, officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, 13717 US-30, Plainfield on Sunday at around 9:16 a.m.
On their way there, officers were told by dispatch that the suspect was inside the church and “threatening bodily harm to others and causing a disturbance,” Commander of Police at the Plainfield Police Department Anthony Novak told the Herald-News.
When officers arrived, a church representative told them the suspect, later identified as Jordan, “aggressively” entered the church office area and said she was “ready to go to jail,” Novak told the Herald-News.
She was allegedly threatening to take lives, and at one point reached inside her purse. The church representative was fearful that Jordan may have been concealing a weapon, but police found that she had none on her.
The arrest and charges
After being arrested, Jordan was booked at the Plainfield Police Department. She was charged with a violation of Plainfield’s disorderly conduct ordinance.
