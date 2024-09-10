Naperville woman charged with DUI after allegedly crashing school bus

A Naperville woman has been arrested for allegedly crashing a school bus for special needs children into an in-ground junction box while driving under the influence.

Lauren Williams, 34, has been charged with one count of aggravated DUI as a school bus driver and one count of driving too fast for conditions or failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to a joint news release from DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Lombard Police Chief Tom Wirsing.

Suspect showed signs of impairment after bus crash, authorities say

Authorities say that shortly before 1 p.m. on Sept. 9, Lombard police were called to the 300 block of W. St. Charles Road for a reported crash involving a school bus that transports special needs children.

Upon arriving, police found Williams in a Walgreens parking lot, where she was allegedly sitting in the driver’s seat of the bus, talking on her phone.

An investigation showed that after Williams had dropped off her remaining passengers, she allegedly drove the bus over a curb and off the road, hitting the junction box. Authorities say she then drove over to the Walgreens parking lot.

Officers on the scene allege that Williams was having trouble keeping her eyes open when they talked to her, and showed other signs of impairment like slow and delayed speech. They subsequently took her into custody.

Police say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash – just Williams and an aide to the children.

“Disturbing allegations,” says DuPage County State’s Attorney

Berlin said he was glad no one was hurt in the incident, but rebuked Williams for her actions.

“The allegations that Ms. Williams was under the influence of an intoxicating substance while she was driving a school bus full of children are disturbing,” Berlin said. “The type of behavior alleged in this case that put the lives of the children on the bus, as well as those of the motoring public in danger will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

A DuPage County judge denied pre-trial release for Williams. She will next appear in court on Oct. 7.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney

