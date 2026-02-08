Naperville woman found guilty of the 2020 murder of her boyfriend

A Naperville woman has been found guilty of murdering her boyfriend, Darnell Manns, in the fall of 2020, according to a news release by the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Rosa Lagrone, 40, was convicted by a jury after a four-day trial and roughly 2 ½ hours of deliberations.

Lagrone shot Manns after an argument about him dating another woman

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2020, at Lagrone’s home in the 0-100 block of 25W Keswick Lane in unincorporated Naperville. Lagrone had been arguing with Manns about him dating another woman when she shot him. The single bullet from the pistol she used went through his arm and into his torso, lodging in his spine, authorities said.

After shooting him, Lagrone then logged onto Mann’s Facebook page to live-video-chat with the woman Mann had been dating. Mann was visible in the background of the shot, lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Mann was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries three days later.

Charges filed against Lagrone

Lagrone had first been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of domestic battery. Her bond was set at $1.5 million on Nov. 8, 2020.

On Nov. 19, 2020, Lagrone was charged with five additional charges of first-degree murder. She’s been detained in the DuPage County Jail since her arrest.

Truth revealed by the verdict, DuPage state’s attorney says

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin thanked the jury for their service and delivery of the verdict.

“While today’s guilty verdict will not bring Darnell back to those who loved him, it does reveal the truth about what happened on November 6, 2020, and holds Rosa Lagrone accountable for the murder of Darnell Manns,” Berlin said in the release.

Lagrone will next appear in court on April 1 for the pre-sentence report and post-trial motions.

Photo: Handout, DuPage County State’s Attorney

