Naperville Woman’s Club hosts “Witches Night Out”

Skeletons, cauldrons, and brooms were out in full force on Thursday evening as the Naperville Woman’s Club embraced their spooky side for Witches Night Out.

“Women tend to have a lot of fun when they’re just together. They don’t have to sit prim and proper or talk to their husband. They get to just do whatever they want to do, and they have a blast,” said Susan Paral, chair of Witches Night Out for the Naperville Woman’s Club. “So that helps to make it really fun.”

The annual event gave guests a chance to get into the Halloween spirit, while also serving as a fundraiser for Families Helping Families, whose mission is to help families facing homelessness in DuPage County.

“We’re talking about witches tonight, and witches are sometimes scary,” said Suzanne Thibeault, Executive Director of Families Helping Families. “These witches are helping our families go from scary times, to happy endings, and we are so grateful.”

At the The Matrix Club

Those in attendance could shop from local vendors, try their luck at a wine pull, and compete for raffle baskets.

A venue change from Naper Settlement to The Matrix Club also gave the women a chance to bewitch the crowd by strutting the catwalk for a costume contest.

“It’s amazing. There are some people that come to this event that spend months putting together their costume, and the costumes are out of this world,” said Paral. “Some of them are handmade, some of them are purchased, and they just make phenomenal costumes. And the makeup is a big thing.”

Brewing up some big bucks for Naperville nonprofits

In total, nearly 400 tickets were sold for Witches Night Out. After raising more than $13,000 for their charity of choice last year, the Naperville Woman’s Club hoped to brew up an even higher number this fall for Families Helping Families.

“A night of housing for one of our families is $35, you can do the math,” said Thiebault. “That would be a lot. This event will bring so many safe nights to our families. That is moms, predominantly single moms, and their kids. That is extraordinary.”

Loaves and Fishes also benefitted from Witches Night Out, as attendees could bring a canned good to receive a free raffle ticket.

