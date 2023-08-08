Naperville Woman’s Club Witches Night Out moves to The Matrix Club

The Naperville Woman’s Club is brewing up its annual Witches Night Out this fall but has conjured up a new venue for the event.

This year it will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Matrix Club, located at 808 Route 59.

Flying into The Matrix Club

In the past, Witches Night Out had been held at Naper Settlement. But Naperville Woman’s Club marketing chair Susan Stockton said a desire to expand, along with uncertainty about the weather, prompted the change to the indoor venue.

“Parking will be easier,” said Stockton. “It offers us a lot more opportunities to expand the activity level.”

Stockton expects approximately 500 witches to attend the event, which is for women 21 and older.

All-out glam!

This year’s theme is “glam.” Stockton said witches can embrace their creativity to the fullest this year.

“You can still come in your costume with the traditional hat,” said Stockton. “But for the women that want to add a lot of jewels and maybe a crown and just glam it up in a glamorous setting.”

Activities, food & more

Witches Night Out will have a costume contest, along with a catwalk to allow competitors to really show off their glammed-up looks. There will also be dancing, a scavenger hunt, gift baskets, a wine pull, raffles, and tarot card readings.

Attendees will be served appetizers and will be able to choose from a variety of food bars for their main course. Specialty drinks will be served all night in commemorative cups.

New events this year include a trivia contest, mystery boxes, and party games.

Glam it up for charity

Proceeds from Witches Night Out will benefit Families Helping Families, an organization that helps homeless families in DuPage County. The Woman’s Club will also be collecting canned goods for Loaves and Fishes Community Services’ Naperville pantry.

“You can dance and show off your costume and it’s just a way to have some fun,” said Stockton. “But on top of that, you’re contributing to a good cause.”

Tickets are $75 and will be on sale later this month. They must be purchased ahead of the October 19 event.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Woman’s Club

