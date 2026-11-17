Naperville’s 100 Women Who Care has reached a milestone more than a decade in the making: $1 million donated to nonprofit organizations across the community.

Quarterly donations add up

The organization is comprised of more than 140 local women, each donating $100 four times a year to give back to local nonprofits.

These quarterly donations have added up, reaching the million-dollar mark in November 2026 with a check to Prevent Child Abuse, IL. The organization was selected as a recipient at the chapter’s August meeting.

The chapter’s founder, Palma Aikins, said it’s not a number she ever expected to reach.

“It’s such a milestone, you know. I never even thought about it until I started looking at the numbers going, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re getting up there,’” Aikins said.

17 years of giving

She started the group 17 years ago, getting inspiration from another Illinois chapter of 100WWC.

“I saw an ad, a little announcement in the newspaper about the DuPage County chapter. And I joined that 100 Women, and that was in ’07,” Aikins said. “I was a member for a year, but it was just too far away. And I said, ‘Oh, I’m going to resign.’ But I said, ‘Maybe I’ll start a chapter in Naperville someday.’”

About a year later, and with some help from the DuPage chapter’s president, Aikins got the Naperville organization off the ground.

Their first check totaled $2,900 – donations from 29 women – and was made out to Naperville CARES. Aikins said the money was put toward emergency assistance.

It wasn’t long before the group began to grow, both in membership and in the dollar amount they gave to four different organizations of the group’s choosing each year.

“Now we’re giving about $15,000 a quarter to each,” Aikins said.

Supporting community nonprofits

Some groups have benefited several times in the last decade. One of them: Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

Debbie White, Loaves & Fishes’ senior director of donor and corporate engagement, said these funds have been instrumental in helping to feed community members in the Chicagoland area.

“We’re serving 10,000 people every week in DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will County. And so when we get funds like this, it helps us buy groceries to serve these 10,000 families coming to us every week,” White said. “And along with that, it’s nutritious food that we’re getting for our families and our neighbors. So when we get funding from a community like this or from an organization like this, it means so much, and it’s such an impact for us to receive that.”

100WWC member Debbie Fleming said knowing she has helped make a difference in other people’s lives is a special thing.

“It’s very fulfilling. It’s just something that just takes so little time to make an impact on an organization that it’s a wonderful feeling,” Fleming said.

Celebrating the donation milestone

100WWC held a special celebration for the achievement at its Nov. 16 meeting, complete with a champagne toast and a proclamation from Mayor Scott Wehrli.

“We’re very fortunate to have your organization involved, and each and every one of you very active in making sure your city continues to thrive. So thank you for everything you do,” Wehrli said, addressing the group.

After taking time to soak in the million-dollar feeling, 100WWC then began the process of selecting the recipient of its next donation.

Three members spoke in front of the crowd in support of nonprofits of their choice, which the rest of the group later voted on. Downers Grove’s Synapse House, a rehabilitation center for brain injuries and other neurological conditions, was ultimately chosen.

Continuing to grow and give

As for what comes next, Aikins said she looks forward to growing membership and continuing to give back.

“The system really works,” she said. “If we can get more members, we can just have a bigger impact.”

Meanwhile, her fellow 100WWC members said it’s all up from here.

“The sky’s the limit, I guess,” Fleming said.

NCTV17 has been a recipient of 100WWC donations.

Featured image courtesy: 100WWC Naperville

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