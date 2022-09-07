Naperville’s Mario Vassall Featured on Season 19 of The Bachelorette

North Central graduate Mario Vassall was one of two Naperville men featured on ABC’s The Bachelorette this season. And he made a strong impression before being eliminated in week five. A new twist this year sees two bachelorettes giving out roses: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

“I’m just the guy from Naperville who took a chance on love,” said Vassall. “I went into it with an open mind to get to know both Rachel and Gabby, but was I thinking either of these women could be my wife? Definitely not. Looking back, I thought I went into the show with the right intentions. Trying to get to know them, and see if there was a genuine connection.”

Any reality television show has its skeptics about how much is “real”, but Vassall assures the on-camera interactions he had with both Windey and Recchia weren’t scripted.

“There’s always work going on behind the scenes to create the presentation,” said Vassall. “But we come in as contestants not knowing anything and not knowing what to expect. It’s one of those things you learn as you go. But as far as us talking to bachelorettes, we’re being ourselves.”

Vassall earned both his bachelor’s degree in sociology and Master of Business administration from North Central College. The 32-year-old started his own physical training business Inspired by Rio, which hosts bootcamps and training sessions in Aurora. He landed on the Bachelorette after being approached by an ABC recruiter over Instagram.

“I was flattered (ABC) would even think of me,” said Vassall. “But as I kept getting further and I was like, ‘Are they actually going to use me?’ I went through and met with the producers, and after a month of waiting, I got the phone call that they wanted me on the show.”

Vassall was not the only contestant from Naperville on the show, as 28-year-old Tremayne Harper spent three weeks on The Bachelorette before being eliminated. Vassall and Harper knew each other previously, as they attended Neuqua Valley together.

“When I walked into the mansion (and saw Tremayne), I was shocked,” said Vassall. “I pulled him to the side and said, ‘I don’t know what these producers are thinking, but we have to be friends.’”

Vassall is leaving the door open to appear on future reality shows, but wants to make sure any program he appears on has a similar feel to The Bachelorette.

“One of the things about The Bachelorette that attracted me was the wholesome vibe,” said Vassall. “There are some dating shows I would absolutely not do, but if there was another network that reached out to me, and I felt comfortable, I would definitely consider it. But right now, I’m under contract with ABC, so for the next year I can’t consider that.”

Only four contestants remain before next week’s season 19 finale of The Bachelorette.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

photo courtesy: ABC.com

